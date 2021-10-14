CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CTS stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. CTS has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CTS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CTS by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

