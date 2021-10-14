CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.77. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 32,480 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.