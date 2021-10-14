CSFB Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target dropped by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.95.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$49.54 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.53. The stock has a market cap of C$22.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

