Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0219

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $688,661.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00122141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,461.61 or 0.99875262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.33 or 0.06516797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.