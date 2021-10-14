Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.