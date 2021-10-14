Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Buys 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,190 ($107.00) per share, for a total transaction of £163.80 ($214.01).
LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,734 ($114.11) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,909.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,736.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
