Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Buys 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,190 ($107.00) per share, for a total transaction of £163.80 ($214.01).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,734 ($114.11) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,909.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,736.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

