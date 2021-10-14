CROAT Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $206,685.04 and approximately $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,622,759 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

