Critical Comparison: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.47%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 28.28 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.70

Finch Therapeutics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brickell Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A Brickell Biotech -9,449.56% -130.86% -99.54%

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats Brickell Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

