CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.59, but opened at $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $95.54, with a volume of 78,755 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.