Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

