Credit Suisse Group Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $160.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $137.76 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,225,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,044,803 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.