Credit Suisse Group Raises Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $25.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDN. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.