Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 441,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,080. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

