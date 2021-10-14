Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 441,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,080. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
