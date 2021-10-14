Covington Capital Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.