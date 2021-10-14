Covington Capital Management Has $447,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 739,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

