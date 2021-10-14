Covington Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $440.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

