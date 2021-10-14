Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.37

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $532.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.