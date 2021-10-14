Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.37

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $532.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $256.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.