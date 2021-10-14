Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NASDAQ COST opened at $445.30 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

