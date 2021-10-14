CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.97. 25,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $139.12. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

