CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.37 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $898.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

