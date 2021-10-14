Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$745.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Insiders sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

