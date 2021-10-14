Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTS. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target for the company.

TSE:CTS traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,873. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.18. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

