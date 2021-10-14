Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $219.13 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.