Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Up 7%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s share price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.60. Approximately 16,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,043,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.36.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

