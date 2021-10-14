Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Down 50.9% in September

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

