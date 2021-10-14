Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 10,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,810. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.