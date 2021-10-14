Comparing EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

This table compares EastGroup Properties and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $363.02 million 19.81 $108.36 million $5.38 33.08 SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.57 $35.72 million $0.99 17.09

EastGroup Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EastGroup Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EastGroup Properties and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 8 1 0 2.11 SITE Centers 0 3 5 0 2.63

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus price target of $165.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential downside of 9.13%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 30.48% 8.95% 4.25% SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08%

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats SITE Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.