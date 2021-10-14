Comparing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.5% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and LogicBio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 36.73 -$32.62 million ($1.29) -3.05

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A -81.39% -0.75% LogicBio Therapeutics -1,307.95% -78.18% -52.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 341.05%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

