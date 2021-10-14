Comparing AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) & Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Progenity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Progenity 1 2 2 0 2.20

Progenity has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Volatility and Risk

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progenity has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Progenity -357.91% N/A -150.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.4% of Progenity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Progenity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $3.14 million 14.44 -$12.33 million ($1.10) -2.69 Progenity $74.31 million 2.18 -$192.53 million ($7.01) -0.29

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenity. AnPac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progenity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

