Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

