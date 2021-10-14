Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $62.46 on Thursday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52.

