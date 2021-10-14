Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,694,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000.

NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $36.83 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $37.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

