Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period.

BTEC stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

