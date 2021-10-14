Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 457,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $10,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 188.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

