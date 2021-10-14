Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.