Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

WASH opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.