Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.