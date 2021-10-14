Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 70,144 shares.The stock last traded at $136.42 and had previously closed at $132.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

