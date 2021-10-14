Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report sales of $90.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.13 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $355.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 329,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,701. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

