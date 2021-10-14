Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.54

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.54 and traded as low as $33.68. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 14,798 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

