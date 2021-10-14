Coatue Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,944 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,494,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 1,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 68.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded up $22.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,307.21. The stock had a trading volume of 80,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,634. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,352.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,371.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

