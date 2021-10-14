CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 151,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,991. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CLP has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. CLP’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

