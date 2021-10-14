Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) vs. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Head-To-Head Review

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Activision Blizzard and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 2 20 0 2.91 Cloudflare 0 8 12 0 2.60

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus target price of $113.45, suggesting a potential upside of 50.77%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $118.38, suggesting a potential downside of 25.75%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35% Cloudflare -25.63% -12.61% -7.31%

Volatility & Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.24 $2.20 billion $3.25 23.15 Cloudflare $431.06 million 115.55 -$119.37 million ($0.31) -514.29

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Cloudflare on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

