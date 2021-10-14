Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NET opened at $159.43 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

