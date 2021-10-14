Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 59,113 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,113 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.25% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $55,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.