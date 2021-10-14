Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 19,900 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,022,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $44,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBFX opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $900.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.81. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

