Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 132,072 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,072 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $50,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after buying an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after buying an additional 288,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.02 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

