Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 424,770 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $56,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 588.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 39.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

