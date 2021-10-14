Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,368 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $65,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.