Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 309,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.